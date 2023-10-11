PM Modi confident Indian athletes will excel further in the next Asian Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation's athletes for their stellar performances at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

With a record-breaking haul of 107 medals, including 28 gold, India secured its best-ever performance in the continental games, finishing fourth on the medal table. He assured unwavering support for the athletes, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing top-notch training, facilities, and international exposure.

"The government will pull all stops to ensure the athletes get the best. You have crossed 100 medals. Next time, we will go way past this record. Put your best effort for the Paris (Olympics)," during the felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games contingent on Tuesday, Modi expressed.

The Prime Minister applauded the women athletes for their outstanding contributions, noting that they accounted for half of the medals won by the 660-member Indian contingent.

He acknowledged the persistent efforts of the athletes, emphasizing that despite existing hurdles, they have excelled on the international stage.

PM Modi lauded the success of the Khelo India program, a flagship initiative of the sports ministry, highlighting its pivotal role in nurturing talent. He announced a significant boost in financial assistance for athletes, affirming an additional ₹3,000 crore over the next five years.

This commitment is aimed at further promoting sports infrastructure and athlete development in the country. The Prime Minister hyped up all the athletes, calling them the "G.O.A.T." (Greatest of All Time) of India.

PM Modi foresees a bright future for Indian sports as the nation's achievements inspire a new generation of athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Decisive Battle Against Drugs: PM Urges Medal Winners to Champion Awareness in Schools

During a felicitation ceremony, the Prime Minister urged medal winners to combat the decisive battle against drugs by spreading awareness in schools. He emphasized the athletes' pivotal role in guiding youngsters about the harmful effects of drugs and promoting the right way to achieve success.

Modi stressed the importance of superfoods for fitness and encouraged athletes to raise awareness about prioritizing nutritious food, especially among children. He urged them to connect with youngsters, emphasizing their significant role in the millet movement and the nutrition mission.

The Prime Minister linked the triumphs in sports to broader national success, noting that as India gains prominence globally, athletes contribute significantly.

He underscored the youth's direct benefit as India progresses toward becoming a top-3 economy, citing success in various sectors such as space, startups, science, technology, and entrepreneurship. Modi highlighted the visible potential of India's youth across diverse fields.