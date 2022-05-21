PM Modi hails Team India's efforts, interacts with Deaflympics contingent

The Indian contingent amassed a whopping 16 medals, including eight gold, a silver and seven bronze medals at the recently concluded 2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

Amazed by the Indian team's performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the entire Defilympics contingent at his residence in New Delhi. He hailed the athletes' accomplishments following their monumental performance in the 24th edition of the Games.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur along with 65 Indian athletes, attended the event.

PM Modi, after hosting the athletes, wrote:

"I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them."

Earlier this week, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian contingent and wrote:

"Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st."

PM Modi conversed with Indian athletes at 2022 Deaflympics

Of the 16 medals that India won, Wrestler Virender Singh swept a bronze medal, his fifth consecutive medal at the Deaflympics. The speech and hearing-impaired athlete has bagged three golds and two bronze medals in total between 2005, and 2021.

Lauding the 36-year-old's consistent efforts, PM Modi said:

"As a player, you guys went ahead and kept on growing. You are an inspiration to all. God gave you something short, but you people never gave up. Your performance was amazing and you are moving forward to the greater heights."

PM Modi also spoke to Rohit Bhaker and Aaditya Yadav, who bagged gold medals in the mixed doubles badminton event. During the interaction, shuttler Rohit Bhaker said:

"Sir, when I used to play earlier, I tried to move forward from there and played Deaflympics. And here I'm doing my best. I worked hard, my father supported me throughout my whole career. I only received sympathy from others but I worked my way through."

