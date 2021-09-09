PM Narendra Modi meets India's Paralympic contingent following their monumental triumph in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's Paralympic contingent at his residence in New Delhi. It was a historic outing for the para-athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian Paralympics squad bagged a total of 19 medals which included five gold medals, finishing 24th on the list. Paralympians presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an autographed shawl during the flicitation ceremony. PM Modi hosted para-athletes, felicitated the contingent and lauded them for their heroics at the Tokyo Paralympics in New Delhi.

This year, India sent its largest Paralympics contingent comprising of 54 para-athletes. The athletes surpassed all expectations. Modi congratulated the players on their tall achievements and lauded their efforts. The Indian para-athletes returned from Tokyo with an unparalleled five gold, eight silver and six bronze medalled.

The PM was presented with a white stole signed by all the medal winners. He was was seen wearing it around his neck.

Indian contingent's medal haul in Tokyo

Sumit Antil was outstanding and earned a world-record shattering gold medal in the men's javelin throw classification. Devendra Jhajharia proved why he is one of the greatest Paralympians by adding a silver to his already decorated medal tally at the Para-Games.

Mariyappan Thangavelu marched onto the elite list of bagging more than one medal at the Paralympics. He won a silver medal in high jump in Tokyo.

Indian shuttlers raised the bar on their debut Paralympic Games campaign. They bagged four medals including two gold, one silver and a bronze medal. Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar bagged gold in their respective classifications. Meanwhile, Suhas Yathiraj bagged silver and Manoj Sarkar bagged a bronze medal in their respective classifications.

Shooters Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adana, who both won two medals each in the Tokyo Games, also chatted with the Prime Minister.

Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold before adding a bronze to her cabinet. The 19-year-old had a dream outing.

