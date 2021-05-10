Poll reveals nearly 60 percent of Japanese citizens want Tokyo Olympics canceled

Nearly 60 percent of Japanese citizens said they want the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled in an opinion poll, surpassing the 40% who were against it.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has cast a pall of gloom over the already postponed Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo, the Japanese capital, is among a string of states grappling with a record wave of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, and several other areas to prevent a rapid coronavirus resurgence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

A clear majority of people — 59% — in Japan now favor the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in a poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The poll was conducted nationwide by Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily from May 7 to 9. Meanwhile, 59% of the respondents were in support of the cancelation of the Tokyo Olympics, as opposed to 39% who want the Games to go ahead as planned.

Among those in favor of holding the Olympics, about 23% said it should be held behind closed doors without spectators, and 16% said there should be a limit on the spectators at venues.

In Photos: Demonstrators protest against Tokyo Olympics in front of main stadium

According to another poll conducted by TBS News, 65% of the people in Japan are in favor of postponing or canceling the Tokyo Olympics. A similar opinion poll conducted by Kyodo news agency showed 70% favored another delay or cancelation.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly spoken of his resolve to stage the event during the pandemic, despite persistent safety concerns.

He further added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take the final call on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics and that the government can only ensure to conduct a safe and secure Olympics.

"I've never put Olympics first. My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus," Suga was quoted as saying.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to kick off on July 23.

