2021 Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in women's Va'a singles 200m VL2 Canoe sprint final

India's Prachi Yadav finished eighth in the women's Va'a singles 200m VL2 Canoe sprint final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Prachi, who finished the race by clocking 1:07.329s failed to attain a podium finish. It ended her campaign with a disappointing last-place finish.

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs won gold with a personal best timing of the 57.028s, while Susan Seipel bagged silver clocking in 1:01.481s. Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington clinched bronze with the timing of 1:02.149s.

Prachi Yadav, India's first person to qualify for the paralympics in ParaCanoe finishes 8th in the finals.



We wish the very best for her in Paris2024

Prachi had earlier qualified for the final by finishing third in the semifinals with a timing of 1:07.397s.

Tokyo2020 Paralympics



BRILLIANT! India's Prachi Yadav is through to the main final of ParaCanoe in Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2. Finished 3rd in the semifinal.

Prachi Yadav at Paralympics:

India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the canoe sprint event in the women's Va'a singles 200m at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

The 26-year-old recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Prachi Yadav's introduction to Canoeing:

Prachi, who is paralyzed below her waist, was a para swimmer. She has competed in Para swimming at the national level.

She took up canoeing after coach Virender Kumar insisted. She took to canoeing based on her coach’s suggestion as he felt that she had a better chance of representing India at the Paralympics with that sport.

Para-athlete Prachi Yadav has scripted history by becoming the first Indian to participate in canoeing at the Paralympics. In KL2/VL2 classification only those athletes who can function with their arms and trunk can compete in an event.

After two consecutive medal-less days, India kickstarted Friday with a silver medal.

Praveen Kumar clinched a silver medal in the T64 men's high jump event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen (T44 class) achieved the feat with his best jump of 2.07m.

The Indian contingent has swept 11 medals so far at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

