Pressure of Olympics could give you sleepless nights, says pistol shooter Heena Sidhu  

Heena Sidhu, Olympian and former world record holder in women’s 10-meter air pistol, said on Tuesday that the pressure of competing at the Olympic Games is entirely different from other major competitions like the world championships or the world cups.

“I was so nervous that I had to cancel my first shot three-four times during the women’s 10m air pistol event before I could settle down. That was the kind of pressure I felt in my first Olympics in 2012 London,” Heena recalls of the pressure she felt during her first Olympics.

Sharing her experience during an online Manav Rachna Happy Times session on Tuesday, Heena said it was not easy to handle the pressure of competing at the Olympic Games.

“I wasn’t the (only) one who was feeling the pressure. Everybody present on the shooting ranges that day was under some sort of pressure,” said the Arjuna Awardee.

According to Heena, she couldn’t sleep the night before her event.

“For each discipline the mind set has to be different to handle the pressure. In a discipline like a 10m air pistol, a shot can be canceled but it can’t be done in other sport,” said the former world record holder in a 10m air pistol.

Preparing for the Olympics, said Heena, is not an easy job as it takes place once every four years.

“My first Olympic in 2012 in London were different. But when I competed in the second Olympics in 2016, I could handle things differently as I had learnt from my previous Olympics,” added Heena.

Heena Sidhu, Ashwini Ponappa share their insights

International badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa also shared her Olympic Games experience. She said dealing with Olympic Games pressure should be part of the training.

“If you aren’t feeling the pressure that’s mean you aren’t involved in the preparation,” said Ashwini.

Ashwini and Jwala Gutta competed at the 2012 London Olympic Games in the women’s doubles event.

“I couldn’t sleep before my event. I was so excited. But once on the court I was better and got into my rhythm,” recalls Ashwini.

Ashwini and Jwala bow out in the first round of the women’s doubles event at the 2012 London Olympics.

“Losing is never a good feeling, but one has to learn and get better,” added Ashwini. Heena said what eventually matters is who is best on the given day.

“All are equal. Some of the best athletes fail to win. The athletes who win on that particular day are the athletes who are the best on the given day. That’s what is Olympics all about,” said Heena.

Edited by S Chowdhury