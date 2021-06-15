Strict punishments for athletes who break COVID-19 rules at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics organizers have prepared a set of rules - called the COVID Playbook - for Olympians who violate COVID-19 rules at the Olympic Village. Punishments can range from financial penalties to disqualification. This is a strong statement from the organizers.

"We expect you to play by the rules, but if you don't, there will be sanctions that could be coming your way," Pierre Ducrey, Olympic Games operations director at the International Olympic Committee, explained in a virtual press conference.

The organizers have published the latest "playbook" to keep the Tokyo Olympics safe. The move comes after the Games was heavily criticized by a section of people in Japan who believe this is an unnecessary strain on the population battling the COVID-19.

Hidemasa Nakamura, delivery officer for Tokyo 2020, also confirmed that his team of organizers were coming "close to the end" of all the planning required for the big tournament.

The new rules say athletes and guests at the Tokyo Olympics who don't follow the COVID-19 precautions may lose their accreditation, be disqualified, or be forced to pay a fine.

The playbook for athletes has now made it mandatory for them to switch on the GPS function on their phones when entering Japan.

"In the event that an infection is found, or for activity tracking/tracing, the GPS function of your smartphone (Android/iOS) will be used to save your location information, in order to support the contact tracing process," reads the rules.

According to multiple reports, the guests have now been assigned a category based on their distance to the Olympic Village in Tokyo. Athletes and staff residing in the village, for example, will be on the highest level and are required to do daily testing. Sponsors and journalists who may come into occasional contact with athletes will be tested every four days.

Tokyo Olympics' popularity dipping

The July 23 opening ceremony of the delayed Tokyo Olympics 2020 might be just 40 days away, but there is still a lot of unrest in the host country with many wanting it canceled or postponed.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics will take place as planned. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also sided with that narrative, promising a "safe and secure" event.

But independent polls have shown much of the Japanese public is opposed to the Tokyo Olympics and that the Prime Minister's popularity is fast-dipping. It is unlikely the Games will be canceled considering the repercussions but the Tokyo Olympics is likely to create a tremor in Japan's politics.

