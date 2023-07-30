Punjab minister orders inquiry as sportsmen fall ill after breakfast at PIS Mohali

In response to media reports about the health of sportspersons at the PIS Mohali Centre, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has taken decisive action. He immediately ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter, demanding an action report within three days.

The gravity of the situation has prompted the minister to direct the Special Chief Secretary for Sports to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The health and well-being of the players are of paramount importance, and the government is resolute in ensuring their safety.

With an unwavering commitment to the welfare of athletes, the minister has promised that the culprits will face strict consequences.

Government of Punjab @PunjabGovtIndia Taking serious note of media reports about sportspersons taken ill during breakfast at PIS Mohali Centre, Sports Minister @Meet_Hayer has ordered an inquiry & action taken report has been sought within 3 days. Minister said that there will be no compromise with health of players.

Subsequently, Gurmeet Singh personally visited the Punjab Institute of Sports in Phase-9 Sports Complex, Mohali, to assess the quality of the food.

During his inspection, the minister urged immediate measures to be taken to ensure a nutritious diet for the players. In this endeavor, he was accompanied by Sports Director Amit Talwar, emphasizing the Punjab government's unwavering stance on safeguarding the health and dietary needs of the athletes.

Healthy nutrition is a cornerstone of peak athletic performance, and the government is determined to provide the best for its sporting talents. Such incidents raise concerns over the management of dietary facilities at sports institutions, and this investigation aims to address any lapses and implement improvements.

The Punjab Institute of Sports has played a crucial role in nurturing numerous talented athletes, and its reputation must be upheld. The inquiry's findings will pave the way for necessary reforms and safeguards to ensure such incidents do not recur.

As the sporting community waits for the results of the investigation, it is a stark reminder of the significant responsibility institutions bear towards their athletes' welfare. It also underlines the need for stringent quality control measures in the preparation and serving of food to athletes.

Lizard Found in Punjab Sports Complex Canteen Food

In a distressing incident at the Punjab Sports Complex canteen, a lizard was discovered in the food served to sportspersons on a Saturday. The repercussions were immediate, as some players who consumed the contaminated meal fell sick, experiencing bouts of vomiting.

As a precautionary measure, all affected players were promptly taken to the Civil hospital for medical attention. Thankfully, the players were reported to be out of danger.

Nevertheless, the gravity of the situation compelled the authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter. A team from the health department was quickly called in to delve into the cause of this unsettling occurrence.