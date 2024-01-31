Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer releases ₹1.5 crore to 315 youth clubs in state

Punjab Government's Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has released a massive sum of ₹1.5 crore to 315 youth clubs for the empowerment of youth in the state. This is one of the major initiatives of the Punjab government, and Hayer also announced annual prize money to the youth clubs.

The youth clubs of Punjab have done commendable work in spreading awareness and conducting social welfare in the region. To empower the youth, the Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced a sum of ₹1.5 crore a few weeks back. Now, the funds have been released to 315 youth clubs.

The state government of Punjab has tried to help the youth clubs, who have been doing great work at the ground level. Meet Hayer further mentioned that there should be the maximum number of camps set up under the NSS scheme in the units at the district level.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer informs department to maintain data online

To ensure that the data related to the youth clubs is properly maintained, Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has instructed the department to keep an online record. The process of affiliating youth clubs will also help in keeping the information in one place.

Furthermore, the Minister praised the department for the good work they have done. He also assured them of solving all the problems if they faced any at the district level.

The funds should help the youth clubs in Punjab improve their functioning. With as many as 315 clubs getting the benefit of this ₹1.5 crore financial assistance, it will have a wider reach and greater impact in the various regions of Punjab as well.