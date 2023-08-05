Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says India has started dominating in Asian Games, CWG

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, one of the representatives of the BJP, is of the view that the Indian contingent has started domination in multi-nation events like Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Rathore, the silver medalist in the 2004 Athens Olympics in shooting (double trap) feels proud to see India rising in the world rankings across various sports.

Notably, India's stint in the Commonwealth Games 2022 ended with 61 prestigious medals as they closed the last day with a pile of achievements. Although India managed five medals less than last season of CWG, it was still an excellent showcase for the Indians. Now, the sports-loving nation is eager to leave an indelible mark in the Asian Games, set to begin this September in Hangzhou, China.

Seeing India performing exceptionally across multi-nation national and international events, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stated:

"A huge change has come. Now, we don't talk about one or two we talk about dozens of medals. We have slowly started dominating in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. New sports will also get introduced. I would want to see a sport like arm wrestling also be part of the Asian Games. Whenever India does well in sports we all feel proud."

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauds PM Modi's efforts

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore thinks PM Narendra Modi's favor has played a great role in India's success in the realm of sports.

"It feels great when a country's sport comes on international platforms, on televisions," said Rathore. "Secondly, we have all done arm wrestling at some point, haven't we? Be it school or college. Such a sport has got immense recognition from Pravin and Preeti. There are many champions and players who will be recognized by the whole world."

Rathore added:

"What PM Narendra Modi has done to sports. As a player, I can say that such a support I never got. He talks about remaining fit and healthy and we want India to excel in every field."

The Asian Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2022 but were shifted to 2023 due to the COVID outbreak at the venue. It could have been played from September 10th to 25th, 2022, but will now be in action from September 23rd to October 8th, 2023. The competition, which takes place every four year, will witness participation from 45 nations in 2023.

The prominent sports include rugby, cricket, archery, water polo, and basketball among a total of 40 . The last edition took place in Jakarta in 2018 and India sent a pool of over 550 world-class athletes and amateurs to compete in 36 various sports.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and the sports enthusiasts are eager to witness India's performances in the Asian Games.