RF Junior NBA Program returns for 10th year; starts July 22

The 10th edition of the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The National Basketball Association, which has an international presence in over 200 countries, will join hands with the leading non-profit organization of India, Reliance Foundation (RF) to conduct the program this year as well.

With the idea of teaching Indian youth the values and fundamentals of basketball, the program will feature free basketball development clinics and tournaments.

Right from 2013, RF Junior NBA Program has managed to reach more than 10 million youngsters and 13000 PE instructors across 34 cities in India. Also, notably, in 2017, The NBA launched the first NBA Basketball school in Mumbai in conjunction with IOT Sporting Aspiration Private Limited.

The 2023 RF Junior NBA Programs

The upcoming junior NBA programs will feature the National Championship tournament, NBA Coaches clinic, and NBA RISE Program, which will take place across different cities in India.

For the first time, the Program will feature 3-on-3 U-12, and U-14 tournaments across India for 14 cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, Kottayam, Aizawl, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The tournament closes with the RF Junior National Championships in September in Delhi. After the tournament, the winners of the U12 and U14 categories will be announced.

Also, just like every year, this year will feature the NBA Coaches' clinics. The aim of the clinic is to teach best practices as well as techniques to the current local coaches and PE teachers, including current trends in Strength and Conditioning program.

Also, NBA and RF will select stand-out players in Chennai and Aizawl and offer them additional weekend training throughout the year, along with basketball equipment to use during the training. 10 talented boys and 10 talented girls will be selected based on the RF Junior NBA RISE program.

“We’re especially looking forward to introducing new and impactful formats, programs and clinics as part of this year’s edition, which we believe will build on the positive momentum around basketball in India," said Rajah Chaudhry, NBA India Country Head, ahead of the launch.