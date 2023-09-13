"Rugby India is developing on a world-class property which will garner a lot of interest from fans on TV, as well as online" - Rahul Bose [Exclusive]

Rahul Bose, a celebrated actor and dedicated social activist, has stepped onto the sporting field with a mission – to transform rugby in India.

With his relentless commitment, Bose has breathed new life into the sport, blending empowerment and inclusivity to create a unique sporting narrative that is capturing the hearts of a cricket-crazed nation.

Rugby India, under Rahul's guidance, has undertaken several significant initiatives to bring rugby to the forefront of Indian sports.

In this exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Rahul Bose emphasized rugby's unique appeal, particularly among players from humble backgrounds, and discussed the evolution of initiatives like 'Get Into Rugby' and some upcoming initiatives for a broader digital presence.

"Get Into Rugby has been a significant initiative" - Rahul Bose on the biggest initiative that Indian rugby has been working on

Rahul Bose, the president of Rugby India (PC: Sportskeeda)

One of Rugby India's significant initiatives is Get Into Rugby, a World Rugby program designed to introduce the sport to new players. India has around 50,000 registered players in this programme. But Rahul and Rugby India have a bigger goal to understand what motivates individuals to stay in the sport—be it monetary incentives, international success, or fitness.

He explained:

“Get Into Rugby has been a significant initiative. It's about anybody who touches a rugby ball for the first time. But now, World Rugby and Rugby India are interested in what will make people stay with the game.

"Is it money, international success, fitness? We want to increase the sport's attractiveness, and it's not just about numbers. This initiative is now about traction and getting people to stay, which is meaningful."

Rahul Bose also stated the importance of having a proper campaign outreach and a solid grassroots program to nurture the best players. He said:

"To have the best players in the world, you need a phenomenal grassroots system. To establish such a system, you must focus on outreach. Then, you realize that to develop the best players globally, you must also provide them with the best facilities.

"To ensure top-notch facilities, you require the best practices, which, in turn, necessitate a significant financial investment. As you work your way through this flowchart, every answer naturally falls into place."

Rugby in India has a unique appeal, predominantly attracting players from rural and urban poor backgrounds. Rugby India's outreach efforts and these inspirational stories together paint a vivid picture of a sport that is forging ahead on the path of inclusivity and opportunity.

Bose noted:

"The sport is largely played by the rural poor and, to some extent, by the urban poor. However, anyone remotely middle class or upper middle class in terms of socioeconomic levels doesn't typically engage in this game.

"They've discovered tennis, squash, table tennis, badminton, and chess – which is wonderful. But no one wants to risk injuring their face and receive nothing for it in a sport that is not widely known at all. I understand that. So, it's a combination of chance, circumstance, and now, design."

These narratives of empowerment within the sport exemplify its inclusivity, showcasing how rugby is not confined to the privileged but provides a platform for athletes from diverse and humble backgrounds to shine. Rahul Bose proudly highlights the stories of empowerment within the sport, saying,

“There are so many stories that we don't need to invent, embellish, exaggerate, or add color to because, you know, just look at it.

"The team currently preparing for the Asian Games includes the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra, one woman who is the daughter of tea garden laborers, and another woman who is the daughter of tribal manual workers in Odisha. There are numerous stories of empowerment within the sport because it is not played by the well-to-do."

In a bid to bring rugby to every corner of India, Rugby India has been actively engaging with communities beyond the bustling cities. Initiatives and tournaments like the Khelo India Tribal Games are important to the sport's growth and underscore its potential to bridge geographical divides.

"Rugby India's outreach is to the parts of India that are not in the big cities," explains Bose. "Just a few months ago, India hosted its first national tribal games in Bhubaneswar, and rugby was one of the featured games. I have seen many states that participated in our sport. That’s something great to start with.”

"The challenge is how to keep players engaged and retain them to play rugby" - Rahul Bose on unique opportunities and challenges

In a country where cricket reigns supreme and enjoys an unrivaled fan following, rugby stands as a sport with enormous potential yet to be fully tapped. However, the shifting priorities of modern sports enthusiasts present rugby with a unique opportunity to break new ground both on television and in the online sphere.

Touching on the importance of utilizing different forms of media, Bose said:

“It’s not rocket science, but if you want to be a big sport, you can't rely solely on mass media like television. The changing priorities of viewers have given rugby an opportunity to become a big sport online as well as on TV. Rugby India, of late, has collaborated with FanCode in streaming the Rugby games around the world for Indian audiences.”

Rahul Bose also hinted that Rugby India is working on a world-class property that will garner interest from fans, TV, and other streaming platforms, saying:

“We've been developing a property for the last five years, five and a half years, that we will be unrolling hopefully next year. And that property is created to generate exactly the kind of response that you're talking about. It will be a world-class property which is to generate a lot of interest from fans on television as well as online.”

However, the road to becoming a major sport in India is not without its challenges. While financial support primarily caters to national-level players, the greatest hurdle lies in retaining talent, according to Bose.

"The greatest challenge is for players to stay in the sport. We are paying players, but mostly at the national level. Players often leave when real-life commitments like jobs or marriage come along. The challenge is how to keep players engaged and playing rugby. We're exploring solutions but need time to figure them out.”