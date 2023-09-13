Rugby India names women's rugby squad for Asian Games 2023

Rugby India, on Wednesday, revealed a strong women's rugby squad all set to represent the nation at the Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou, China. The squad consists of 12 players with Sheetal Sharma being the captain.

The selectors have picked the squad on the basis of a 50-day pre-Asian Games camp. Those who impressed with their performance have made the cut.

Indian women's rugby team is placed in Pool F. They will kick start their campaign against Hong Kong on September 24, and then will meet the other contestants of their pool, Japan and Singapore. The top two teams in the pool will make it to the semifinals.

India women's rugby squad for Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's rugby squad includes a diverse and skilled lineup for their forthcoming matches. In the utility position, Sweta Shahi vows versatility and adaptability on the field. The crucial role of fly-half will be managed by Sandhya Rai, also the vice-captain, along with Tarulata Naik.

Guiding the squad from the scrum-half position are Dumuni Marndi and Sheetal Sharma, who take on the skipper's duties. The forward unit has challenging contestants like Mama Naik, Vaishnavi Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Shikha Yadav, and Priya Bansal. On the wing, Kalyani Patil and Hupi Majhi add speed and skill.

Driving this masterful roster is coach Ludwiche Van Deventer, who adds a good deal of knowledge and expertise to the side.

Here is the entire squad, categorised as per their playing positions:

Utility: Sweta Shahi Flyhalf: Sandhya Rai (Vice-Captain), Tarulata Naik Scrumhalf: Dumuni Marndi, Sheetal Sharma (Captain) Forward: Mama Naik, Vaishnavi Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Shikha Yadav, Priya Bansal Winger: Kalyani Patil, Hupi Majhi Coach: Ludwiche Van Deventer

On the occasion of squad announcement, skipper Sheetal said that the Indian team is determined to win, irrespective of the opponent.

“No matter whosoever is the opposition, we have been taught to never take a step back. It will be the culmination of our hard work at the camp.”

The coach also spoke on the occasion, describing his stint with the Indian women's rugby side, and finally making it to the Asian Games 2023.

“It has been a challenging and exciting journey over the past five years, leading up to the Asian Games. The passion and relentlessness in each of these players is what has facilitated this opportunity,”