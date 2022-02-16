SAI appoints 398 coaches, assistant coaches 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have appointed 398 coaches at various levels in 21 disciplines. The decision was made keeping in mind the Paris Olympics in 2024 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Among the 398 appointees are former international athletes and Arjuna awardees who have competed or won medals in elite competitions such as the World Championships and Olympics. More than 100 coaches will be on deputation from various PSUs and other government bodies.

The recruitment comes in the wake of efforts by the MYAS to provide 360 degree support to athletes as they prepare for important national and international competitions, including the Olympics.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said he was happy that a number of ex-athletes who have competed at the highest level of competition and won medals, have applied for these posts and been selected.

“Their (the ex-international athletes) inclusion in the system will mean that besides training athletes in the sport itself, they will be able to train them for mental toughness, which is the key to success when competing on the world stage," Thakur said.

New SAI coaches bullish on a bright future

The new batch of coaches and assistant coaches has a host of eminent names, including Padma Shri awardee and Arjuna Awardee Bajrang Lal Thakar, who is a gold medallist at the Asian Games and joins as a rowing coach.

Shilpi Sheoran, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2011, joins as an assistant coach in wrestling. Olympian Jincy Phillip joins as an athletics coach, Pranamika Borah, a multiple medallist in leading international championships, also joins as a boxing coach.

Speaking about what he looks forward to in the new assignment, Bajrang Lal Thakar said:

"I am grateful to the SAI for giving me a chance to give back to sports as a coach, especially at a time when water sports in India have a great chance of making an impact in international competitions. I am training the team for the Asian Games and I am confident that by fielding athletes in a maximum number of disciplines we will be able to add to the country's medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games."

Thakar added that water sports in India have got an added push with the National Centers of Excellence in Jagatpura and Alleppey, which are world-class infrastructure for water sports training.

Coaches who have completed their Diploma in Sports Coaching from NSNIS Patiala or a recognized Indian or foreign university have also been inducted into the fold.

Several coaches who were previously on contract but whose contracts had ended have been recruited back into service, as per their eligibility.

Edited by Parimal