SAI athletes bring laurels in various international tournaments

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) athletes, training at various SAI National Centers of Excellence, have made the nation proud, bagging medals in international competitions over the weekend.

Eight weightlifters, including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, booked a Commonwealth Games 2022 berth by winning medals at the Singapore International Tournament. All medalists have been a part of the national coaching camp in NCOE Patiala.

The list includes gold medalists Bindyarani Devi (W-59kg), Mirabai Chanu (W-55kg), Sanket Sargar (M-55kg), Vikas Thakur (M-96kg), Popy Hazarika (W-61kg) and Usha Kumara (W-87kg) along with silver medalist Rishikanta Singh (M-55kg) and bronze medalist Rahul Ragala (M-96kg).

Similarly, out of three medalists from the Strandja Memorial 2022 boxing tournament in Sofia, gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (W-48kg) has been a part of SAI NCOE Rohta. Gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (W-52kg) has been a part of NCOE in New Delhi.

Bronze medallist Nandini, meanwhile, has been training at PIS Mohali, a Khelo India accredited academy.

SAI para-archers bring glory

Para-Archer Pooja Jatyan, who won a historic silver medal in the recurve women's individual category at the World Archery Para Championshi in Dubai. She trains at the NCOE in Sonepat along with compound archers and the mixed doubles pair of Jyoti Baliyan and Shyam Sundar. Jyoti and Shyam won silver medals in the mixed team category.

At the Yasar Dogu 2022 Wrestling tournament in Turkey, India finished with one gold medal and three bronze medals. While Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (M-FS 61kg) won the gold, Deepak Punia (M-FS 92kg), Aman (M-FS 57kg) and Gyanender (M-GR 60kg) bagged the bronze medals.

Ravi and Aman have been a part of the Chhatrasal Stadium, a Khelo India State Center of Excellence. All four wrestlers train at the NCOE in Sonepat during national coaching camps.

