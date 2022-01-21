SAI Bengaluru reports 33 COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.

33 positive COVID-19 cases from the Indian hockey camp and the athletics camp have been recorded at the center on Friday. The positive cases have come from 128 test results.

The Indian men's hockey team, which is training for the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, has reported 17 positive cases. They include 16 hockey players and one coach.

All the players and the coach are asymptomatic and are under isolation as per the norms prescribed by the federation and the government.

Junior women's hockey squad in SAI reports 15 cases

Apart from the Indian senior men's team, the Indian junior women's hockey team has also made the National Center of Excellence its base.

The Indian junior team, which is training for the junior Women's World Cup in April, threw up 15 new positive cases during routine testing. Three players are asymptomatic while 12 of them are symptomatic.

The two other positive cases in the hockey camp include an Indian senior team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.

The Sports Authority is taking all the necessary steps to treat players in isolation and help them recover steadily.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India had decided to close 67 State Training Centers across the country due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The centers will be reopened gradually after a timely review of the pandemic and the resumption of sporting activities.

SAI has grouped all athletes in their training centers in a micro bio-bubble. The athletes have been divided into small groups for training and dining. They have also been strictly asked to avoid interacting with other groups.

Random testing of players, coaches, support staff and non-residential staff is also being conducted in all training centers.

