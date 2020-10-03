SAI issues guidelines for return of athletes who tested positive for COVID-19

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for high-performance athletes who are currently training at their centres and have tested positive for COVID-19.

The apex national sports body has termed the guidelines as 'Graduated Return to Play' (GRTP), and all officials at SAI training centres have been instructed to monitor the progress of athletes.

The SOPs are divided into the following three categories based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases:

Category 1 - COVID-19 Positive & Asymptomatic:

Those showing mild localised symptoms that will resolve within 10 days.

Category 2 - COVID-19 Positive & Prolonged Course:

Those showing regional / systemic symptoms for more than 10 days, or severe symptoms that required hospitalisation.

Category 3 - COVID-19 Positive & Symptoms during 'GRTP' progression:

Those who have post-recovery complications.

Under the guidelines, strict instructions along with additional responsibilities have been issued with regard to the training procedure of athletes who test positive for COVID-19.

SAI officials to identify medical experts for each COVID-19 centre

SAI are also involved in the process of identifying medical and paramedical professionals for the clinical assessment of the COVID-19 infected athletes. They will also be responsible for the proper implementation of the guidelines stated within the declared SOPs.

The medical professionals will have to ensure there is clarity with regard to the progression of GRTP in the final result of their post COVID-19 infection clinical assessment.

According to the SOPs, the coaches at the SAI training centres have been instructed to devise physical activity plans at half the normal intensity and volume for a healthy patient who has been asymptotic for a period of 7 days.

The athletes will be continuously monitored to keep a track of their progress and will be advised by the professionals as they gradually return to normal training. The training sessions will be closely monitored and any unwarranted symptoms arising would be reported duly to the medical team.