SAI to release ₹6.52 crore as out-of-pocket allowance for Khelo India athletes

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned the release of ₹6.52 crore as 'Out of Pocket Allowance' (OPA) for as many as 2189 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines for the month of April-June 2022.

These allowances are also for para athletes. The OPA (₹1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, while the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains. The funding is done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in its latest release said:

"A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakhs is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of ₹1.20 lakh."

The release further read:

"It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme."

Anurag Thakur inaugurate first-ever SAI Squash Courts at Major Dhyanchand Stadium:

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Squash Courts at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 15). These are the first-ever Squash courts opened by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in any centre across the country.

Anurag Thakur, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said:

"Narendra Modi ji has always wanted increasing strength and competitiveness in sports as well as mental belief. Having this facility in the national capital is another way of achieving that aim. When there is an opportunity like this, there is a possibility of new stars emerging."

He further said:

"I have full belief that having such a world-class Squash infrastructure will definitely target more such promising champions in the coming years and we are ready to support them through our Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Khelo India Scheme. India has bagged a total of 3 medals at the Commonwealth Games over the years and 13 medals at the Asian Games in the sport of Squash. This tally will keep increasing."

