SAI selection trials for hockey to commence on March 2

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is all set to begin selection trials for hockey players at various SAI National Centers of Excellence (NCoEs) on March 2. The trials will be conducted at various locations across the country where both girls and boys between the ages of 14 and 24 years can participate.

The trials will be conducted over a period of three days, with selectors testing the probable player's fitness and skill levels through various tests. The trials will enable players to get selected into SAI and hone their skills.

Read: Six-para athletes included in TOPS

While the first set of trials will begin on March 2 at SAI’s NCoE Aurangabad, the process will continue at other SAI centers in the coming days.

Schedule for hockey selection trials

The following is the schedule for selection trials at various SAI centers.

NCOE Aurangabad: Men: March 2-4

NCOE Patiala: Women: March 3-5

NCOE Lucknow: Men and Women: March 3-5 for women and March 7-9 for men

Also read: India officially wins bid to host 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai

NCOE Kolkata: Women: March 7-9

NCOE Imphal: Men & Women: March 7-9 for women & March 10-12 for men.

NCOE Mumbai: Women: March 11-13

NCOE Sonipat: Men: March 15-17

Performance criteria for selection

The athletes will be evaluated on various skillsets. However, some of the basic criteria for selection include whether the player has represented India in any recognized hockey competition or has won a medal in the Hockey India National Championship.

Also read: SAI appoints 398 coaches, assistant coaches

Players should also be active participants in school nationals, and participation in the Khelo India Youth and University Games would be an added advantage. Players could have also played in All-India and Inter-University competitions, participated or won a medal in state hockey championships.

Although the age group for the selection trials is mentioned, talented athletes of any age may be considered for induction based on the recommendations of the talent identification and development committee members.

Also read: Foreign exposure trips for weightlifting, shooting, wrestling athletes sanctioned

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee