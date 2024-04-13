Scotland proposes ‘cost-effective’ plan to host Commonwealth Games 2026

On Friday, April 12, Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) confirmed the development of a new 'cost-effective' concept to provide a solution to host the Commonwealth Games 2026 without the need for significant public investment.

The CWG 2026 was supposed to be held in Australia in 2026 but Victoria, the host state, pulled out of the agreement last year. After their withdrawal in July 2023, Malaysia rejected the offer to host the 2026 edition.

According to the statement by the CGS, the concept includes a significantly reduced budget costing £ 130-150 million, with no significant ask of public funds, and a core sport programme of 10-13 sports. And existing sporting venues and accommodation options would be used, rather than developing purpose-build facilities.

The actual programme, however, would need to be downsized to between 10 and 13 events. Notably, when Glasgow last hosted the Games in 2014, a total of 18 events were conducted.

The concept would be funded by £100 million from CGF

Furthermore, the statement read that the concept would be funded by £100 million from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), with the balance through commercial income (ticketing, sponsorship, broadcasting etc).

CGS chair Ian Reid in an interview with The New Daily, said:

“We believe our concept provides the CGF with a viable, cost-effective and exciting solution which importantly won’t involve significant sums of public funding.

“The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games received international recognition as an outstanding fortnight of sporting and cultural events."

In their statement, the CGS said:

"A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement."

Most recently, the Commonwealth Games Federation announced that it is collaborating with several Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) to conduct “further detailed assessments” of potential host candidates.

However, the governing body has decided to reveal the potential hosts, saying the associations had asked for confidentiality. They added that a decision could come in May.

Nevertheless, Canada, widely regarded as a frontrunner for the 2030 edition, has encountered setbacks with two prospective bids, both from the province of Alberta and the city of Hamilton, being abandoned.

The reluctance of any association to step forward as a host, even for a scaled-down version of the event, is a rising concern for the governing body.