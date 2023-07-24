Security challenges and preparations: The road to Paris Olympics 2024

With the Paris Olympics scheduled for next year, organizers face a new concern as riots swept across France. The ongoing violence posed a serious threat to the infrastructure of the Games. Consequently, security measures were intensified around critical venues in the deprived Seine-Saint-Denis area, a hotspot of unrest.

Specifically, the infrastructure of the Olympics athletes' village, media center, and swimming complex under construction faced potential risks. Fortunately, vigilant security guards foiled an attempted arson attack on the media center, averting a major catastrophe. However, the close call left authorities on edge.

The backdrop of chaotic street scenes mirrored last year's Champions League final in Paris, held at the national stadium in Seine-Saint-Denis, the very place earmarked for the Olympics' athletic events.

Despite the challenges, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach offered reassurance, expressing confidence that the Games would unfold in a peaceful environment.

While street crime around the venues remained a concern, former national police chief Frederic Pechenard highlighted that the specter of a terror attack worried security forces the most.

The grand opening ceremony posed the most significant headache for organizers. Departing from tradition, it is set to feature around a hundred boats carrying sporting delegations sailing through the City of Light on the Seine.

French security forces boast an impressive track record of detecting and foiling large-scale terror plots. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin proudly cited their success in preventing 39 attacks over the past five years.

Pechenard acknowledged the impracticality of ensuring "100 percent safety" at major public events. However, his optimism stemmed from the presence of a robust security team overseeing the Games, which extended from the interior ministry to the organizing committee.

Chief Paris 2024 organizer Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in canoeing, promised unprecedented security arrangements. He declared that the Games would be the safest place on the planet, offering unparalleled protection to all attendees.

Macron's Determination: Ensuring a smooth Paris Olympics 2024 for a billion viewers

With the vast expanse to secure during the opening ceremony and events, security forces rely on crowd-monitoring technology and private-sector personnel. AI-linked cameras aid in detecting potential threats, but critics fear they set a surveillance precedent.

Controversy surrounds the system, and left-wing EU lawmakers express concerns about unprecedented surveillance in Europe. Domestic critics worry about a potential permanent deployment.

Recruiting 22,000 private security agents hits roadblocks, with only a quarter of positions filled due to low wages. The Interior Minister considers enlisting in the armed forces, a move echoed by Britain during the 2012 London Olympics.

President Macron's immense pressure on Minister Darmanin aims to ensure a hitch-free Games for an expected global TV audience of over a billion people.