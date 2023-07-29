In the highly anticipated Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships 2023, held at Colombo's Sugathadasa Stadium from July 28-30, 2023, an inspiring victory unfolded in the women's 10,000-meter event.

Seema, the talented athlete, emerged as the deserving champion, clocking an impressive time of 35 minutes and 39.22 seconds.

The event witnessed intense competition among female athletes from across the nation, showcasing their grit and determination on the track. Seema's remarkable performance showcased her commitment and dedication to the sport.

Her achievement in the 10,000-meter event highlights her exceptional endurance and stamina, as she outpaced her competitors to secure the coveted top spot. The race demanded not only physical strength but also mental resilience, and Seema proved herself in both aspects.

The Sugathadasa Stadium witnessed a triumphant moment for Seema as she crossed the finish line, cheered on by spectators and fellow athletes. Her victory stands as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, particularly women, encouraging them to chase their dreams and strive for excellence in the field of athletics.

Her accomplishment will be remembered and celebrated as a shining moment at the 2023 National Championships. As the event continues, spectators eagerly anticipate witnessing more exceptional performances, but Seema's victory in the women's 10,000m will remain a standout moment of sporting excellence.

S. Siva shines with Silver in Men's Pole Vault at Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet

In a display of remarkable athleticism, S. Siva secured the silver medal in the men's Pole Vault at the Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships 2023. With an impressive clearance of 4.90 meters, he showcased his prowess in the event.

S. Siva's achievement in the Men's Pole Vault highlights the potential and talent of Indian athletes, backed by the support of organizations like REC Limited. The sponsorship provided by REC Limited allows these athletes to compete at the highest level, bringing glory to the nation on the international stage.

As the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships continue, the Indian contingent's performances are expected to be a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring athletes. The partnership between the athletes and REC Limited serves as a shining example of how corporate support can empower sporting talents and foster national excellence.