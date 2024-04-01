Sensational final-hole eagle propels Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat to joint second spot in Hero Indian Open

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat finished the Hero Indian Open with joint second place at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg and America's Johannes Veerman also secured the second spot.

The 28-year-old achieved an impressive four-day total of 275 (69, 66, 69, 71), falling just four shots behind Japan's Keita Nakajima, who was deemed the eventual winner with $382,500. Ahlawat, Soderberg, and Veerman received $167,250 each.

Veer started the first round with the 22nd rank. Later, he moved up to the sixth position in the second round with a total of 135. In the subsequent round, he maintained the sixth spot with a total of 204. His consistency in the fourth round took him to the fourth rank with a total of 275.

How did the other Indian golfers fare at Hero Indian Open 2024?

Besides Ahlawat’s sensational performance, other Indian golfers also achieved notable performances in the campaign. Promising golfer Manu Gandas occupied the 11th position alongside Dutch’s Joost Luiten with a total of 279.

National Games gold medallist Karandeep Kochhar finished at the joint 13th spot alongside Sam Bairstow, Jannik De Bruyn, Joel Girrbach, Matthew Jordan, and Maximilian Rottluff with a total of 280.

Star Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended at the joint 31st. Aman Raj made it to the joint 51st spot with 288. Jairaj Singh Sandhu and Gaganjeet Bhullar occupied the 58th spot with a total of 291. Rashid Khan finished with the 65th slot, totaling 292.

Top scores after Round 4:

271 – Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (65, 65, 68, 73); 275 – Veer Ahlawat (69, 66, 69, 71), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) (71, 67, 70, 67), Johannes Veerman (USA) (70, 65, 73, 67); 276 – Gavin Green (Mal) (72, 66, 64, 74), Romain Lagasque (Fra) (66, 66 70, 74), Matteo Manassero (Ita) (65, 68, 70, 73), Ko Jeong Weon (Fra) (67, 67, 69, 73).

Other Indian golfers’ performance:

279 – Manu Gandas (73, 65, 70, 71); 280 – Karandeep Kochhar (68, 70, 73, 69); 284 – Shubhankar Sharma (70, 70, 72, 72); 288 – Aman Raj (68, 68, 74, 78); 291 – Jairaj Singh Sandhu (72, 70, 78, 71), Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar (70, 69, 80, 72); 292 – Rashid Khan (71, 69, 74, 78).