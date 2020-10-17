Facilities in 7 states and 2 UTs to get upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

The Indian sports ministry has approved the upgradation of sports centers in seven states and two Union Territories to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme.

The centres that have been chosen will be provided assistance in the form of better sporting equipment, coaches, sports scientists, high performance managers, and technical support.

The list of the states and UTs includes Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, spoke about the importance of improving sports infrastructure at the grassroots level in the nation, for the prospect of potential glory in the future for India's young talents. He said:

"The government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure on the one hand and creating facilities for sporting excellence on the other. The KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India's Olympic dreams"

Sports Ministry chose state centres based on infrastructure, past performance under Khelo India scheme

The nine centres that were finalised for upgradation were selected on the basis of a criteria based on the quality of present infrastructure, past performances of the state on the national stage, culture of sports, and management in the state.

A total of 14 centres were earlier identified by the Sports Ministry for upgradation to Khelo India State Centres of Excellence, taking the overall tally to 24 from 23 States and Union Territories. Each State and Union Territory was asked to identify the sports infrastructure available with them or any other alternative agencies that could be improvised to world-class standards.

The latest facilities chosen to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centres of Excellence are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh – Dr. YSR Sports School, YSR District, Kadapa

Goa – SAG Sports Complex, Campal, Panaji

Chhattisgarh - Rajya Khel Prashikshan Kendra, Bilaspur

Chandigarh – Hockey Stadium, Sector – 42

Haryana – Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat

Puducherry – Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, Uppallam

Tripura - Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex, Badharghat, Agartala

Himachal Pradesh – Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, Bilaspur

Jammu & Kashmir –

i) J & K Sports Council water Sports Academy, Srinagar

ii) M.A. Stadium,Fencing Academy,Jammu