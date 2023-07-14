Shailesh Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu shine in Para Athletics World Championships 2023; qualify for Paralympics

The esteemed Para Athletics World Championships 2023 kick-started on July 8 in Paris and the Indian contingent has already been making its mark in the tournament. Shining on a global stage, they showcased a spectacular display of talent as Bengaluru camper Shailesh Kumar reached new heights. He secured a well-deserving silver medal in the High Jump T42/63 event on Friday.

With this remarkable achievement, Kumar did not only etch his name in the record books but also firmed his name in the forthcoming Paris Paralympics.

Similarly, another Indian athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu depicted his intense determination and skills in the same event as Kumar. Competing resiliently, he secured an impressive fourth position. As a result, Thangavelu earned a spot in the prestigious Paralympic Games in Paris.

The collective success of these Indian athletes has brought pride to the nation as it has secured two additional quotas for the much-awaited Paris Paralympics.

Mariyappan Thangavelu carrying on his skilled performances in Para Athletics World Championships 2023

Notably, this was not the first time Thangavelu proved his mettle on a huge level. Just two weeks back, he claimed a shining silver medal in the men's high jump T42/T63 category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

After gracefully clearing the bar at a height of 1.86m, Mariyappan further added to his impressive Paralympic medal tally. He earlier secured gold at the Rio 2016 Games which demonstrates his professionalism in the sport. These phenomenal accomplishments braced India's medal tally to an impressive ten at the Tokyo Paralympics.

As the Para Athletics World Championships 2023 commences in Paris, the determined Indian athletes are eager to picture their unparallel skills and compete at the grand stage.

The special performances of athletes like Shailesh Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Sachin Khilari, who recently bagged a gold medal in the Men's Shot Put Final F46 event, elevate Indian para-athlete talent.

As these athletes embark on this journey, they are carrying the hope of the nation with them.

