Shammi Rana honored with the Presidential Award 2020

Shammi Rana, Secretary-General of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games, has been honored with the President's Achievement Award 2020, for his dedication and hard work in safeguarding and promoting Traditional Sports and Games (TSG) as sports practices and intangible cultural heritage.

His work is so revered that in 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization appointed him Rapporteur of the UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Ad Hoc Advisory Committee to promote the 2017 Traditional Sports and Games, UNESCO.

Shammi Rana does a huge amount of work to promote the UNESCO Mandate on Traditional Sports and Games throughout the world, having over two decades of experience under his belt as a promoter of sports, sports organizations, and sports diplomacy.

Recently, he made a visit to Sierra Leone to meet with officials at the Ministry of Sport, Africa TSG Union, and Sierra Leone TSG Association members to discuss with the government the proposed setup of an administrative and research secretariat in Sierra Leone. In his dialog with the Deputy Sports Minister, Kai Lawrence Mbayo, Mr. Rana explained the sports and ICTSG’s move to spread traditional sports across Africa. He also promised that they would give full support to Sierra Leone if the country remained committed to housing the Secretariat.

Mr. Rana works closely with Mr. Scott Wendel, and Central American Educational and Cultural Coordination (CECC / SICA) in a bid to create the Pan American Council of Traditional Sports and Games, the organization whose function will be to safeguard, develop and promote traditional sports and culture in America.