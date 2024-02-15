Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Olivia Dunne, Riley Gaines, and other athletes celebrate Valentine's Day with their significant others

Amidst the romantic ambiance of Valentine's Day on February 14, sports stars including, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, and other athletes penned affectionate messages for their sweethearts.

The legendary gymnast Simone Biles took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband and American football safety for the Green Bay Packers Jonathan Owens, and wrote:

"Every day feels like valentines day with you 🤭🤍"

To which Owens replied in the comments section:

"I love you so much baby ❤️🤞🏽"

Legendary swimmer Phelps, who recently embraced the arrival of a new baby boy Nico along with his wife, wrote a short message that read:

"Happy Valentine’s Day @mrs.nicolephelps … my best friend and mom to our 4 boys😁😍"

The former NCAA swimmer and advocate for the safety of women in sports, Riley Gaines drafted a heartfelt message for her husband Loius Barker, whom she married on May 29, 2022, after the couple started dating in 2019.

They both met at the University of Kentucky where Gaines was pursuing a degree in health sciences, and Barker was pursuing a degree in business administration.

"My forever valentine," Gaines wrote.

"God continues to bless us. I love this life with you!" she added.

Expand Tweet

The LSU Tiger's gymnast Olivia Dunne is currently dating the former LSU baseball player Paul Skenes whom she met through a mutual acquaintance. She shared a picture of Skenes along with her and a dog and wrote:

"My Valentine," and added a heart.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

American sprinter Josephus Lyles, who is currently dating Angie Annelus, shared a picture of the couple with a background filled with hearts and wrote:

"Happy love day ❤️"

How did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met through the Raya App. While scrolling through the app, Biles came across Owens' profile and was the first one to initiate a conversation.

The couple opened up about their relationship in August 2020. They exchanged their vows on April 22, 2023, at a courthouse in Houston after getting engaged on February 15, 2022.

A few days after their marriage, Owens shifted to Wisconsin after signing a new NFL draft with the Green Bay Packers. Even while navigating through a long-distance relationship, the couple is seen cheering for each other, with Biles attending the NFL clashes and Owens amping her up during her comeback.