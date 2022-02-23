Six-para athletes included in TOPS

In a move to help athletes, six para-athletes have been inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The para-athletes have been added to the core group by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at a Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting.

The para-athletes inducted into the TOPS scheme are Ekta Bhayan, Neeraj Yadav, Nimisha C Suresh, Radha Venkatesh (all para-athletics), Prachi Yadav (para-canoe) and Paramjeet Kumar (para-powerlifting).

The MOC meeting was attended by members Bhaichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde. Representatives from various federations, including Narinder Dhruv Batra from the IOA, were also in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan.

TOPS to support PV Sindhu's trainer's travel cost

The MOC also approved a request from two-time Olympic Games medalist PV Sindhu. They will support the cost of her fitness trainer's travel and stay for the German Open, All-England Championships, Swiss Open and Korean Open in March and April.

Sindhu’s own travel and stay costs will be borne under the Ministry’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) budget for the Badminton Association of India.

Her trainer’s expenses for the four tournaments have been sanctioned by TOPS.

A similar request from World No. 25 and 2012 Olympic Games bronze medalist Saina Nehwal has also been approved. Nehwal had requested financial assistance for her physiotherapist Ayesha's travel and stay during the German Open, All-England Championships and Swiss Open.

SAI has already extended financial assistance towards Ayesha’s monthly remuneration.

MOC approves badminton players' proposals

The MOC also approved proposals worth more than ₹43.50 lakh from multiple badminton players to enable them to compete in international events. The list of players includes Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Vishnuvardhan Goud and Krishna Prasad.

Also included are Pullela Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhatt.

Proposals from table tennis players Manika Batra, Archana Kamat, Payas Jain, Yashaswini Ghorphade, Suhana Saini, and Diya Chitale have also been approved along with their air fares. This assistance, worth more than ₹8.5 lakh, has been extended towards international competitions.

