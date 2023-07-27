Softball, Waterpolo, and two other Indian teams withdrawn from Asian Games qualification

In an unfortunate turn of events, four Indian teams have pulled out from the upcoming prestigious tournament, the Asian Games. While the 15 others were cleared by the Sports Ministry, the women's softball side and the men's water polo side, featuring India, were among the four to be excluded from the tournament.

Apart from the softball and water polo teams, the other two to discard participation in the Asian Games are men’s handball and basketball 5x5 teams, respectively.

Indian Olympic Association finalized the decision through a letter to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) which signaled the withdrawal of the aforementioned teams from the Asian Games.

According to the letter:

“In view of the Team Draw Ceremony scheduled to be held on 27th July 2023 NOC India would like to inform the HAGOC that the entries for the following Team Sports should stand withdrawn.”

The letter, while revealing the withdrawn teams, further reads:

“Water polo, Basketball 5x5 Men Team, Handball Men Team, Softball,”

Names of 15 teams who have earned qualification for Asian Games

As far as the 15 teams, who have got the green signal from the ministry to take part in these Games are concerned, it includes the following: Men’s and women’s cricket teams, men’s and women’s hockey teams, men’s and women’s kabaddi teams, women’s handball team, women’s rugby team, women’s 5x5 basketball team, men’s and women’s basketball 3x3 teams, men’s and women’s volleyball sides, and the men’s and women’s football teams.

The director of Sports in the Ministry added that the 15 teams shortlisted to take part will be sent at the cost of the government.

It should be noted that although the women's and men's football teams do not meet the qualification standard for these Games, yet they have been permitted to take part in the game. As per the details, the teams should appear in the top 8 rankings to earn qualification. The men's water polo team, just a rank below than qualification standard, has missed out.

Notably, the development came as a surprise to all four teams who have been withdrawn from taking part in the competition. The prestigious tournament will kick start in Hangzhou, China, in September this year.