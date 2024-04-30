Special Olympics Bharat appoints VK Mahendru as Executive Director

In a big development, the Special Olympics Bharat appointed V.K. Mahendru as its new executive director on Tuesday. He has been tasked to manage all the aspects surrounding the organization and will also serve the role of a mentor.

It is to be noted that V.K. Mahendru holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering and has also acquired a diploma course in management.

He is well recognized for his integral role at ONGC, where he held key positions as Head of Corporate Sports, Head of Vigilance Department, Chief of Corporate and Parliamentary Affairs & finally as Executive Director, headed the regional office of Mumbai which is the most prominent & profitable work Centre of ONGC.

V.K. Mahendru’s extensive experience in handling administrative capabilities, communication skills, team building, and strict adherence to ethics and honesty holds the key to taking up the new role at the Special Olympics Bharat. He also expressed his delight in the new role and showed his keenness toward bettering the organization and its athletes.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the Executive Director of Special Olympics Bharat, an organisation extremely close to my heart. I am closely attached to sports and also to our Special Olympics athletes. I look forward to putting in my efforts, work, and efficiency that would lead towards the betterment and development of our organisation and our precious athletes,” V.K. Mahendru was quoted as saying in a release.

“Mr. VK Mahendru brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our team”- Dr. Mallika Nadda

The newly appointed executive director’s passion for the development of sports dates back to his college days. He held great prowess in Table Tennis and Badminton during his college education.

Holding the position of the Head of Corporate Sports Division at ONGC between 2009 and 2014, Mahendru took care of 14 disciples. He was tasked with recruiting and grooming sportspersons to achieve accolades.

It is worth mentioning that he has managed 400 National and international sportspersons, which includes popular names such as Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pankaj Advani (Billiards & Snooker) and Ashwini Ponnappa (Badminton).

The President of Special Olympics Bharat, Dr. Mallika Nadda also hailed V.K. Mahendru’s extensive background in sports and expressed confidence in his abilities to elevate the working of our organization.

"Mr. V.K. Mahendru brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our team. I am fully confident that his expertise, along with his capabilities and skills will further elevate the working of our organization and the well-being of our athletes. We extend a warm welcome to him and greatly look forward to his upcoming contributions to Special Olympics Bharat," she said in the release.