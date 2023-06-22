Special Olympics Games: Junki creates history with 4 silver medals in powerlifting

India continues to dominate in the Special Olympics Games in Berlin. This is day four of the tournament and several athletes have already made India proud by winning medals in different categories. With five more days to go, India is likely to add more medals to the tally.

On Wednesday, Indian athletes were a part of finals in different events. Notably, Roller Skating turned out fruitful for the country as several athletes returned with medals. Powerlifting is the next event where India tasted more success, thanks to Junki Pahadin.

The Indian athlete grabbed four medals in the powerlifting on June 21. She participated in the Combined Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift and Body Weight events. The Indian star returned with a total of 170 in the event. Korea's Eunseo Lee finished at the top with a total lift of 237.50. Samuella Perrine of Mauritius finished third with an overall lift of 85.00.

In the F13 category of the same event, India's Siya Shivaji Sarode bagged silver. The Indian had a total lift of 170. She gave good competition to China's Yuxin Fan, who ended with a total lift of 172.50.

Earlier, Vishal won four silver medals in the powerlifting. He was the first Indian to win a medal in the Special Games 2023. The Pondicherry powerlifter won four silver medals in Bench Press, Squat, Dead Lift and Combined event.

Tusharnath Singh wins multiple medals in powerlifting

Tusharnath Singh was outstanding on Wednesday. The Indian powerlifter clinched two medals on the same day. Tusharnath, who features in the 74kg category, won a silver medal in Bench Press and Bronze Medal in Deadlift.

Earlier in the day, Madhav made history by grabbing India's first-ever Gold medal in Swimming in this edition of the Special Olympics Games. He grabbed the gold in the 25M Breaststroke Male Event.

In the same event, India's Kiritbhai also made the country proud by bagging a bronze medal.

Notably, Dinesh Kumar was the first wimmer to win a medal for the country in Berlin's edition of the Special Olympics Games. He grabbed a silver medal in the 50M Breast Stroke Male event.

