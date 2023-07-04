Special Olympics World Games 2023: Medalists felicitated by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, the Indian contingent captivated onlookers at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 held in Berlin. The athletes left an indelible mark on the tournament with their sheer desire to win, and aptly received a presidential welcome upon returning to their homeland.

Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment culminated into a staggering tally of 202 medals, which was the second-highest tally at the games. These Indian athletes showcased their talent across a wide array of sports including tennis, basketball, roller skating, volleyball, golf, among others. They shone the brightest with their stunning performances to collect several gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Acknowledging their exquisite efforts throughout the Special Olympics, all Indian athletes received a hero's welcome upon their return to the country. They were felicitated by prestigious national figures which included ministers, the former president, and members of Parliament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, 27 June.

For their unparalleled skillset and winning mentality, all gold medalists received a warm welcome and praise from Shri Ram Nath Kovind, (former President of India), Shri Sarbananda Sonwal (Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Minister of AYUSH), Shri Manoj Tiwari (MP-Delhi), Shri Gautam Gambhir (MP- East Delhi, former Cricketer).

The same contingent of ministers honoured all silver medalists with an extraordinary welcome as well.

Similarly, all the bronze medalists who gave it their all at Special Olympics were also felicitated by the likes of Shri Ram Nath Kovind and all the aforementioned members.

India bag 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze medals at the 2023 Special Olympics

India's medal tally boasted an impressive 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze medals as all athletes were relentless in their journey from ground to podium, dominating across various sports throughout the tournament.

The concluding day witnessed India grab six medals to take their tally over the magical figure of 200. It included two gold, three silver, and one bronze, courtesy of track and field athletes who played a pivotal role in reaching the tally of 202. Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) and Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) shone the most on the final day, with both taking gold.

