Special Olympics World Games: Geetanjali Nagvekar bags India's 1st Gold medal

Geetanjali Nagvekar bagged the first Gold medal for India in the athletics track event of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

Indian runner Geetanjali won the gold medal in the 800m Level C track event. The 19-year-old from Goa defeated Canada's Jolyn Watts and Ukraine's Kateryna Kudriavtseva in the final to clinch the gold medal for the country.

India has a shot of winning several more medals as many of their athletes have reached the finals in their respective events. They will play in the final of their respective events later this week.

Earlier in the day, Indian swimmer Dinesh Kumar grabbed silver in the 50M breaststroke male event. He became the second Indian to win a silver medal in this year's Special Olympics World Games. Kumar clocked the timing of 00:46.59, beating Canada's Caleb Lake's 00:46.94 for the silver medal. Aris Markis won the gold medal with the timing of 00:43.91.

T Vishal wins silver medal in the powerlifting event

T Vishal began India's medal hunt in the Special Olympics World Games on Monday. The 16-year-old powerlifter made India proud by winning the silver medal in the men's squat, deadlift, bench press and combined. He lifted a total of 362.50. Lithuania's Lauryanas Saulis topped the event with a total lift of 415.

The Puducherry athlete took an interest in sports after watching Paralympics. When he showed a delay in growth, his parents encouraged him to take up sports as extracurriculars. Recently, his father came to know about the Special Olympics World Games and prepared Vishal for the games. He has made his parents and the country proud.

Earlier, Pakistan's Saifullah Solangi won the 1st ever medal Pakistan in the powerlifting back squat. He finished with silver in the 90kgs category.

With more than five days to go, India has a great chance of winning more medals in the Special Olympics World Games, as several athletes have reached the final and will be in action soon.

Later on Tuesday, the Indian swimmers Prathna (25m freestyle, Level A), and Aleena Anthony (50m freestyle Level B) will be in action.

