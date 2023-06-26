Special Olympics World Games: India shines on the final day; grabs medals in Football, Handball and Beach Volleyball

India's dream run in the Special Olympics World Games ended on a high note, with several athletes returning home with a medal on the final day. This year, India sent 255 athletes across 16 disciplines. The athletes made the country proud by grabbing more than 100 medals.

After Day 7, India recorded 50 Gold, 66 Silver and 41 Bronze medals. This is an excellent result because India managed to win only 82 medals in the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

This year, India won medals in different categories ranging from Table tennis to Football. Roller Skating is yet another sport where the Indian team dominated and brought several medals home.

On the final day of the Special Olympics World Games, India witnessed medals from football teams.

India Men's team won their first gold medal in the Football tournament by defeating Saint Lucia in the final by 2-1. They played out a 2-2 draw against Saint Lucia in the league stage. The Indian team dominated all the matches, especially, in the semifinal, where they destroyed Hong Kong by 7-0 to make it to the final.

Indian women's unified team grabbed a Bronze medal in football, F03 category. Chinese Taipei grabbed the silver, while France won the gold medal.

Women's Handball team bag silver medal

Indian women's handball team made history by winning the silver medal in the F02 category. India played Azerbaijan in the final of the tournament. Azerbaijan won the match by 14-6. Notably, Azerbaijan also defeated India in the league matches earlier.

Bronze Medal for Indian Women's Beach Volleyball team

After the preliminary matches, India Women's Beach Volleyball team took on Saudi Arabia in the Quarterfinal. Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia team had to withdraw from the tournament, allowing India to reach the semi-final.

India faced Kenya in the semifinal. The Indian team managed only 12 points to Kenya's 42 points and lost the match in straight sets.

India and Costa Rica locked horns for the Bronze medal match. The contest was a close affair, with India taking the first game by 23-21, and finished the match with 21-16, to clinch the bronze medal in 51 minutes.

