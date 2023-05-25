Sports Authority of India (SAI) suspends Assam coach Mrinal Basumatary after sexual harassment case

The Sports Authority of India has suspended the in charge of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre in Assam, Mrinal Basumatary. Mrinal was reportedly involved in the sexual harassment of women. The decision came on the same day when the wrestlers took out the candlelight march.

The march was a result of their demand for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India Chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Instead, Sports Authority of India took another important step by initiating the removal of the sexual harassment suspect, Mrinal.

The case has been transferred to the higher authorities for further action. The local police station gave the sexual harassment case of Basumatary to the North Lakhimpur police station. This step would ensure that Basumatary and his actions would have consequences. The issue of harassment is an extremely sensitive matter.

The issue was raised by some of the athletes of the SAI Training Centre at Solal Gaon. The in charge was accused of harassing the female athletes. Not only the athletes, but coaches also noticed the actions of Mrinal and informed the SAI officials on the sidelines of the selection trials in Guwahati. The athlete from Solal Gaon had come to Guwahati to take part in selection trials,

The matter was referred to the nodal sports body’s regional center. This has initiated a probe into the reports and actions of the swimming coach. A women weightlifting athlete was the first one to report the action to Satyajit Sankrit, who is the executive of the SAI regional center, Guwahati.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Official Statement:

The Sports Authority of India issued an official statement on the matter:

“As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up to ensure that justice is delivered to the athletes.”

The SAI added in their statement:

“Acting on our zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, SAI has taken cognisance of a case of sexual harassment at the SAI training centre in Assam’s Solal Gaon and has suspended the coach in question with immediate basis."

