Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveils new SAI Logo

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had their newest logo unveiled by the Minister for Sports and Youth development Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

The logo was unveiled in the Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi with a small gathering of stakeholders in the sports ecosystem and a few from the ministry.

Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Indian Olympic Association (IOC) President Narinder Batra and SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan were a few of the big names in attendance at the event.

In addition to this, a few influencers and enthusiasts of the Indian sports scene were also present.

SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem: Kiren Rijiju

The Sports Authority of India has been a major player in the sports ecosystem in India since it's inception in 1982.

The SAI management has also been responsible for identifying and developing new talent in the country, and it is clear that the new logo signifies a new beginning for the apex body in Indian sports.

“SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence. It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory - that is what the flying figure indicates - the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI," Rijiju said on the significance of the new SAI logo.

The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra adds the national fervor as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage,” he added.