Sports Ministry issues new guidelines to NSFs to avoid athlete selection disputes

The Union Sports Ministry has issued a set of strict guidelines to National Sports Federations (NSFs) to ensure fair selection procedures for athletes. The move comes after an increase in legal battles over selection disputes in sports. The ministry has sent these directives to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and all NSFs.

Ad

One of the key instructions is to make the selection process more transparent and accessible to athletes well before major sporting events.

To avoid last-minute controversies, NSFs have been directed to publicly announce selection policies well ahead of major events such as the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

“Selection policy/criteria for mega sports events such as Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games should be well publicized and uploaded on the website of the NSF at least two years in advance of the commencement of these Games,” the directive states. (via The Hindustan Times).

Ad

Trending

In the past, delays in policy announcements and sudden changes in selection criteria have led to athletes challenging decisions in court.

For the first time, a clear process has been put in place for athletes to contest selection decisions. Any athlete who disagrees with the selection committee’s decision can now file a complaint with the Grievance Redressal Committee of the NSF.

“NSFs shall put in place a mechanism where a sportsperson aggrieved by the decision of the selection committee can register his/her grievance. Grievances relating to selection should be enquired into and redressed promptly, latest by seven days of the filing of the grievance,” the ministry has instructed.

Ad

To ensure fairness, these grievance committees must include retired athletes, referred to as Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), who have not competed in at least four years. No member of the original selection panel can be involved in handling these complaints.

If the athlete is not satisfied with the resolution, they can escalate the matter to the Dispute Resolution Commission (DRC) of the federation.

Sports Ministry mandates video recording of selection trials

To eliminate doubts over selection, federations must now record all selection trials and competitions on video. This footage must be submitted to SAI while sending financial assistance proposals.

Ad

“Selection of athletes should be done in a fair and transparent manner and in terms of the policy/criteria formulated in advance. The NSFs should have a standard selection policy for all events as well as national camps and any other events. This standard policy laying down the selection norms should be uploaded on the NSF website. Any amendments to the policy should be done at least three months in advance of the subject event,” the directive states.

Ad

A senior sports ministry official explained the reason behind this measure:

“There are numerous court cases by athletes on the basis of unfair trials. The government aims to reduce the number of court cases and ensure smooth selection. Therefore, the government has mandated the use of videography of trials and the presence of a neutral observer from SAI for all trials.”

Ad

The ministry or SAI may also assign independent observers to oversee selection trials and submit reports on fairness.

Federations must now announce selection guidelines for national coaching camps at least three months before they begin. The entire process of selecting national campers must also be video recorded.

Additionally, where the government funds coaches and support staff, their appointments must be made through a formal selection committee.

“Where expenditure on payment of remuneration of national coaches and support staff is borne by the government, their selection shall be done by a selection committee headed by the president of NSF, SOM, ex-international player nominated by NSF, and shall include, among others, director general SAI or his/her nominee,” the guidelines state.

Ad

The inclusion of personal coaches and support staff for international events will now be considered on a “merit basis.”

If the ministry finds that an NSF’s selection process lacks fairness or transparency, it can refuse to provide financial support for selected athletes. However, the ministry has made it clear that such athletes will still be allowed to compete at their own expense.

Additionally, NSFs must now inform the ministry before finalizing the long list of sportspersons, coaches, support staff, and officials for major sporting events:

“Inclusion of names of sportspersons, coaches, support staff and officials in the long list of mega sporting events will be done with the prior intimation to the Ministry giving the rationale and basis for names proposed to be included in the long list.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback