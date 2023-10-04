Sportskeeda-supported athlete Harmilan Bains creates history as she wins second silver medal at Asian Games

Sportskeeda-supported Indian athlete Harmilan Bains won her second medal at Asian Games 2023 earlier today (October 4). After winning a silver medal in the women's 1500m race on Sunday (October 1), Bains won a silver medal in the women's 800m category as well.

Harmilan Bains had earlier ended India's 41-year wait for a podium finish in the women's 1500m race by finishing second with a timing of 4:12.74. Earlier today in Hangzhou, Bains completed the women's 800m race in 2:03.75 to attain the second spot and add another silver medal to India's Asian Games 2023 tally.

She came into the limelight back in the Asian Junior Championships 2016, where she won a bronze medal in the 1500m event. Five years later, Bains set a new national record in the 1500m race by clocking 4:05.39 at the 60th National Open Championship.

In 2022, Harmilan suffered a severe injury, which ruled her out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The subsequent knee surgery forced her to miss the rest of the season.

Sportskeeda's support played a major role in helping Bains' team arrange the best facilities for her recovery. Through our CSR program, Heroes of Tomorrow, Sportskeeda provided financial support to Bains, ensuring her team could arrange the best services for the rehab.

Harmilan Bains makes India proud by winning 2 medals at Asian Games 2023

Bains has made a fantastic comeback to the field this year. After winning a silver medal in the women's 1500m race at Asian Games 2023, she won a silver medal in the 800m race. Notably, Bains' mother Madhuri Singh also won a silver medal in the women's 800m race back in the 2002 Asian Games hosted by Busan.

As mentioned earlier, Bains clocked 2:03.75 to clinch a silver. Tharushi Karunarathna of Sri Lanka won the gold medal, while the bronze medal went to China's Wang Chunyu.