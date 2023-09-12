"Squash in Malaysia has come a long way in terms of popularity" - Aira Azman [Exclusive] 

In the world of squash, there are few rising stars as promising as Aira Azman. At just 19 years old, she has already made a significant mark on the sport.

With an impressive record of six Asian Junior Championship victories, a World Cup finalist appearance, and a runner-up position in the World Junior Championship, Aira Azman's journey in the world of squash is nothing short of extraordinary. Her talent and determination have propelled her to the forefront of the sport, making her a rising star to watch.

In this exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she opens up about her early days, her professional squash journey, the growth of the sport in Malaysia, on-court strategies, and future aspirations.

Aira's journey into the world of squash began at the tender age of five, guided by the inspiration of her older sister. Intrigued by her sister's daily training sessions, young Aira decided to tag along. Day by day, she observed, her curiosity growing stronger with each visit to the squash courts. She commented:

"I started squash when I was five years old because of my sister. In my sister's school, they established a one-student, one-sport rule in Malaysia. So, my first sister chose squash because it was an indoor sport. I followed my second sister every day to her training session. So, I started playing for fun, and then I took an interest in squash, and my family was very supportive about it. It was a very long journey. I've been playing almost 13-14 years now.”

Her squash journey began as a hobby, but it evolved into a passion as she relished the opportunity to travel to different countries and compete against various opponents. She added:

"In the early days, I just took it as a hobby, but then I enjoyed it. I loved to travel to different states and play with different people, and then I just decided I will attend professional. When I was 16 years old, I played in the PSA, for the world ranking. When I was 16, I was doing good so far."

Aira's journey was not without its challenges, but her determination and talent propelled her to great heights. In 2023, Aira faced a defining moment as she aimed for victory in the Asian Junior and World Junior Championships, marking the culmination of her junior career.

The 19-year-old's exceptional performance in these tournaments propelled her onto the international stage, including the World Cup and her first World Championship appearance. She said:

"For me, it was my last junior year. Tournaments like the Asian Junior and the World Junior were crucial for me because it marked the end of my junior career. So, I decided to give my best. I did well because I won my sixth Asian Junior title and reached my first and last World Junior finals.

"I was very happy with my performance overall that year. I also had the opportunity to play in the World Cup in Chennai and my first World Championship, which was a great exposure for me. I'm looking forward to playing even better next year."

"There was no pressure on me because the pressure would be on opponents due to their higher ranking" - Aira Azman on facing higher ranked players

Aira Azman in action (PC: Sportskeeda)

Facing off against experienced players brought its own set of challenges. When asked about her mindset when confronted with formidable opponents, she displayed remarkable composure and self-assuredness.

She acknowledged the experience and pedigree of top-ranked players, understanding that they had been exposed to the rigors of high-stakes tournaments. Paradoxically, this recognition of her opponents' experience alleviated the pressure on her shoulders. The expectation and scrutiny were on them, not her. She told Sportskeeda:

"As for me, I know that if I play a top player like a Top 20 player, they are more experienced and have exposure to bigger tournaments. I wasn't nervous; there was no pressure on me because the pressure would be on them due to their higher ranking. I wasn't thinking much; I was just trying to play my best, take it as an experience, and try to improve my game while playing with them. It's like a learning process for me."

Amidst the intense atmosphere of the squash court, Aira's strategic brilliance often stole the spotlight. Her reputation as a tactically aggressive player was well-earned, and it begged the question of how she navigated these crucial moments, switching between offensive and defensive strategies in high-stakes situations. She stated:

“I feel like it's based on the players that we're going to play against. I'm naturally a short player, so I prefer not to engage in longer rallies. In my junior days, being a short player was advantageous because I could quickly finish junior tournaments.

"However, as I transitioned to competing at a higher level, especially against players like Joshna Chinappa from India and in tournaments like the World Championships, I had to adapt to longer rallies and focus on winning points.”

At just 19 years old, Aira has already achieved remarkable success in squash. When asked about how she manages the mental and physical aspects of her training, she credits her full-time commitment to squash. She further shared:

"After graduating from high school last year, I became a full-time squash player before entering university in October. During this phase, I focused all my energy on squash.

"I worked closely with my coach, sports psychologist, and gym trainer to improve every aspect of my game. The transition from balancing academics and sports to dedicating a year solely to squash wasn't easy, but the guidance of my coaches and the support of my family made it possible."

Squash in Malaysia has a rich history and holds a prominent place in the country's sports culture. Aira highlights the significance of numerous tournaments, both national and junior, in fostering talent and promoting the sport. She stated:

"Squash in Malaysia is growing, with many tournaments, including national championships and numerous junior events. The sport is gaining recognition, and initiatives like the Nicole David Organization are nurturing young talents."

Aira added:

"Squash in Malaysia has come a long way in terms of popularity, with schools introducing the sport to students. This has benefited players like me, providing opportunities to compete in international tournaments."

"The one player I've been keeping an eye on is Amina Orfi from Egypt" - Aira on the toughest competitor she has faced

Aira Azman in action (PC: Sportskeeda)

As Aira progresses in her career, she faces tougher opponents at the professional level. While she acknowledges the competitive nature of squash and the formidable opponents she encounters, she singles out an up-and-coming Egyptian player, Orfi, as someone she looks forward to playing against.

"As a professional player, I've had the privilege of competing against some of the world's top 20 players. Each presents a unique challenge. However, one player I've been keeping an eye on is Amina Orfi from Egypt. She's just 16 years old, three years younger than me, and has been performing exceptionally well. Her style has drawn comparisons to Nicol David, our former Malaysian number one. I'm looking forward to facing her.

Additionally, the interview touches on Aira's friendly rivalry with another Egyptian player, Fayrouz. Their on-court battles have been intense, with each player securing victories in different matches. However, off the court, Aira and Farida share a cordial relationship and communicate well, emphasizing the camaraderie that can exist between competitors in the world of squash. She further added:

"Fayrouz and I share an interesting relationship. On the court, we're competitors, pushing each other to our limits. Off the court, we're good friends. We communicate well and have a strong understanding. Our matches are intense, but there's mutual respect and friendship that adds depth to our competition."

With numerous accolades already under her belt at the tender age of 19, Aira is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the world of sports. Stay tuned for Part 2, where Aira will share her aspirations and preparations for the prestigious Asian Games, promising more insights into her career and the exciting future that lies ahead.