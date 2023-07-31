Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023: Indian men's relay team wins gold in 4x400m relay event

The skilled Indian contingent finished their journey in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 with 14 coveted medals. Out of the count, they have brought home nine gold medals alongside four silver and a bronze medal. Their dedication throughout the tournament is a reason for the country's pride.

While all of them were determined to win and earn recognition on a mass level, some of them stood out with special performances. The names of Amoj Jacob, M Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, and M Ajmal are noteworthy as the relay team sparked resilience in the men's 4x400m event.

Impressively, they clocked at 3:02.03 and ended in first place to win a well-fought gold medal. They left the spectators in awe of their performances.

Indian women's relay team wins gold in Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships

Apart from them, the women's relay team also showed its prowess in the 4x400m women's relay event. Comprising Sonia Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha V, and Himanshi Malik, the team clocked at an impressive time frame of 3:30.41. The dedicated run earned them first place on the podium and also a deserving gold medal.

The event also featured another Indian team of Nihal Joel William, Subha Venkatesan, Mijo Chacko Kurian, and Vithya Ramraj. The mentioned names finished in second place to bag a silver medal and second place on the podium. Although they fell short of a place, yet their passion was thoroughly visible as they finished in a frame of 3:18.03.

India closed their stint with six medals coming on the final day of the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships. It should be noted that the recently-concluded event was Sri Lanka's 101st athletics nationals.

Apart from the Indians and the nation's representatives, various athletes from the Maldives also showcased their bright performances at the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023.

The Indian athletes, who earned massive praise and recognition from the event, will look to carry on these performances in the forthcoming domestic and national events.