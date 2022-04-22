Srihari Nataraj, Dutee Chand among Indian athletes to compete at Khelo India University Games 2021

Prominent Indian athletes will be in action at the Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) which are set to begin on April 23, 2022, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The likes of Olympians Srihari Nataraj (swimming), Dutee Chand (athletics), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), and Divyansh Singh Panwar (shooting) will be competing in the second edition of the Khelo India University Games.

KIUG 2021 will take place across five venues in Bengaluru - Jain Global University campus (11 disciplines, including Yogasana), Jain Sports School (badminton, tennis, football, and table tennis), Kanteerava Stadium Complex (basketball and athletics), Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (shooting).

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who will represent the Jain University said ahead of the commencement of the tournament:

"I am very happy that the KIUG 2021 is taking place in Karnataka, my home ground. It is great that new events have been added this time around, especially indigenous sports which we do not see in major leagues. I am pretty excited to follow these events closely. I am confident SAI, the Government of Karnataka, and my university will ensure to make this Khelo India Games better than the inaugural edition."

Meanwhile, Dutee Chand, representing KIIT University, feels that KIUG will help in finding athletes with massive potential who will make India proud on larger platforms across the globe. Expressing her excitement ahead of the tournament, Dutee Chand said:

"Khelo India University Games could not take place in 2021 due to COVID-19. But I am really happy that KIUG is returning this year to Jain University. A lot of young athletes from universities around the country will be competing this year. It will help developing athletes go on to make India proud on the bigger stages.”

List of Indian athletes competing at Khelo India University Games 2021

As many as 257 gold medals will be up for grabs across several sporting disciplines at the Khelo India University Games 2021.

Over 4,000 athletes from over 200 universities will compete in 20 sporting disciplines including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, field hockey, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and karate.

Indigenous sports such as Mallakhamb and Yogasana are special additions this year.

List of sports and athletes:

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj

Rifle Shooting

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Zeena Khitta

Athletics

Dutee Chand (sprint)

Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)

Yashveer (javelin throw)

Sandra Babu (long jump)

Ancy Sojan (long jump)

Priya Mohan (sprint)

Badminton

Sai Pratheek

Maisnam Meiraba

Shikha Gautam

Tennis

Lohithaksha Bathrinath

Archery

Madhu Vedwan (Recurve Archery)

Tanisha Verma

Aman Saini

Sangampreet Singh Bisla

Wrestling

Aman

Boxing

Vinka

Sachin Siwach

Judo

Unnati

Fencing

Oinam Jubraj

Weightlifting

Sneha Soren

