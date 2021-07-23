"Still an artistic gymnast", says Dipa Karmakar after commentator gets Deepika Kumari's name wrong

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been trending on social media, especially on Twitter, after a commentator mispronounced Deepika Kumari's name during an archery event at the Olympics 2021. Dipa Karmakar was surprised to hear her name called out by a commentator.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to clarify that she is still an artistic gymnast. She tweeted:

"For those of you who are confused, I am still an artistic gymnast"

For those of you who are confused, I am still an artistic gymnast. 🤸🏽‍♀️👀 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 23, 2021

Raman Bhanot, the commentator who misnomered Deepika Kumari as Dipa Karmakar, apologized in reply. He tweeted:

"A slip of tongue. My apologies. To err is human!"

A slip of tongue. My apologies.

To err is human! — ramanbhanot (@ramanbhanot) July 23, 2021

Also check out: India at Olympics 2021 live updates

Twitter reacts to Dipa Karmakar's reply

People on Twitter reacted to Dipa Karmakar's witty reply with more humor. Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Hahaha. Superbly done, Dipa.

FYI:- On Sony feed, a commentator confused her with archer Deepika Kumari when the Bhutan female flagbearer was talked about.🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/LX79UgPwKQ — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) July 23, 2021

She is definitely up against Karma. 😁 https://t.co/3PqCaI5e2g — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) July 23, 2021

She just did a Produnova on Twitter. https://t.co/ZVN5Zn2ztI — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) July 23, 2021

Hahaha well played, DK!



Context: Someone on official commentary confused her with archer Deepika Kumari, again. https://t.co/o5m7mKjCl2 — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 23, 2021

Simple, elegant, brilliant. Just like Dipa herself 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TCLX9G1pjT — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) July 23, 2021

Is Dipa Karmakar part of Indian contingent at Olympics 2021?

Dipa Karmakar first shot to fame when she reached the vault final at the Rio Olympics. She was the first Indian gymnast to reach the final of a vault event at the Games. Additionally, she scripted history by becoming the fifth female gymnast to land the Produnova vault.

The 27-year-old was hoping to qualify for her second Summer Games in Tokyo. Unfortunately, she couldn't make the cut. The qualification for the individual gymnastics events at the Olympics 2021 was based on points collected from the eight World Cup Series between 2018 and 2020. Dipa Karmakar had only competed in two of these events due to constant injuries.

The only chance left for Dipa to qualify for the quadrennial event in Japan was by winning a medal at the 2021 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. However, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the results of the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which she missed due to injury, were considered to award the Olympic quota.

In Dipa Karmakar's absence, Parnati Nayak qualified for the quadrennial in Japan. The 25-year-old won the bronze medal in the vault event at the 2019 Asian Championships.

Edited by SANJAY K K