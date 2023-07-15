Sub-Junior, Junior National Water Polo and Diving Championships from July 18 in Chennai

The 39th Sub-junior and 49th Junior National Championships of Water Polo and Diving will begin on July 18 at the SDAT Aquatic Complex in Velachery, Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association will host more than 20 states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Notably, Karnataka Association hosted the previous edition.

Bengaluru became the host of the Senior Diving and Waterpolo championships earlier in June. The Senior Championships also witnessed Synchronized Diving for the first time. The event was introduced on a trial basis this year.

Earlier, the Junior and Sub Junior Water Polo and Diving events were supposed to take place from July 11-15. However, in June 2023, the Swimming Federation of India changed the event dates to July 18-22. The opening ceremony will take place before the start of the evening session on Day 1, and all the events will follow the latest World Aquatics Rules.

The team can have a maximum of 13 athletes and a maximum of two athletes can participate in the individual events. For Waterpolo, there can be a maximum of two coaches and a manager, while the diving event must have only one coach and a manager. The event will have a live stream on the official YouTube Channel of the Swimming Federation of India.

Upcoming Sub Junior and Junior Aquatic events

The Swimming Federation of India has announced the whole schedule for the year already. After the end of the Sub Junior and Junior diving and water polo events, the Federation will conduct the National Games 2023 for the Sub Junior and Junior categories. The Games will take place in Odisha in August. On August 16, the Swimming events for Sub-Junior and Junior categories will take place in Odisha.

The Round 1 of the Khelo India Junior Women's Series will take place in the final week of July. Round 2 will be conducted in the month of September. The venues for the Khelo India events are yet to be confirmed.