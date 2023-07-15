Suhas Anil Kushare wins silver in high jump at the Asian Athletics Championships

In a gripping high jump competition, Suhas Anil Kushare's fate hinged on a critical moment. It seemed he had cleared the bar at 2.28m, but unfortunately, a trailing leg knocked it off. This mark became the insurmountable obstacle that denied him the gold medal.

Despite missing out on the gold, Suhas earned a well-deserved silver medal with his jump of 2.26m. However, it was a narrow margin that separated him from the possibility of continuing the battle for gold. If only a millimeter had appeared between his foot and the bar, the outcome might have been different.

With one final attempt remaining to clear 2.28m, Suhas found himself among the last three jumpers. The Korean jumper, displaying remarkable consistency with no fouls, had successfully cleared all previous heights. As a result, Suhas slipped down to the silver medal position.

At the beginning of the match, Suhas had a promising start, leading in the gold medal position after clearing 2.10m. Meanwhile, Tejaswin, who struggled slightly at 2.05m, managed to keep pace with Suhas and currently sits in fifth place.

However, as two more jumpers entered the later stages of the competition, both athletes were expected to drop in the rankings. Nevertheless, Suhas had a good chance of securing at least a bronze medal.

The high jump competition was filled with anticipation and excitement as athletes pushed their limits to achieve greater heights. Suhas' journey displayed moments of brilliance and determination, but the final outcome hinged on that elusive clearance at 2.28m.

India drops to 3rd on the Medal Tally at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships

At the end of Day 4 in the Asian Athletics Championships, India's position on the medal tally dropped to third. Today (July 15), India secured one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal, bringing their total gold count to six. For a brief moment, India surpassed China to claim the second spot, but China regained it with their sixth gold in the discus throw event, the last of the day.

Notable achievements included India's relay team winning gold, setting a new national record, and Sreeshankar qualifying for the Olympics with an impressive jump of 8.37m.

The competition has been intense, with athletes from various nations showcasing their skills and pushing the boundaries in pursuit of glory. As the championship progresses, India aims to continue its medal-winning streak and secure a prominent position on the final medal tally.