Sukhman Singh's week of conquest at the IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship

Sukhman Singh, who fronted a formidable advent to the week with a disappointing score of 75, ventured on an extraordinary voyage of reprieve over the next three days. His rejoicing comeback glimpsed him finish the week with a sequence of unique scores: 68, 71, and 74.

Finally, Sukhman ensured a well-deserved win by a gap of three shots in Category A at the IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship. The culmination of his efforts led to a conclusive score of an even par 288.

Acknowledged as one of India's premier junior golfers, Sukhman's powers were obvious as he conquered the IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship contest. Jujhar Singh, his closest rival, followed by three strokes with a total score of 291, comprising rounds of 74, 71, 75, and 71.

Angad Singh's strong opening and Jujhar Singh's runner-up repeat at IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship

On the other hand, Angad Singh, who earlier set the Panchkula Course smoldering with an amazing 65 on the contest's first day, declared the third position with a succession of rounds that read 65, 80, 74, and 73.

For Jujhar Singh, this honored the second consecutive occurrence of depleting as the runner-up, having ensured the exact position in the previous week's Northern India contest.

In Category B, Anshul Mishra, who had determined the Northern Indian label the last week, counted another feat to his hat by hooking the Haryana title at IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship.

The golfer from West Bengal delivered constant renditions throughout the event, recording scores of 68, 74, 79, and 74, resulting in a mixed total of 7-over 295.

Trish Kal Kal from Haryana assured the second position with a scorecard of 75, 71, 76, and 76. Harjai Milkha Singh, son of the well-known Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh and the contemporary winner of the European US Kids title in Scotland, determined third place with rounds of 75, 79, 75, and 73.

In the thorough standings that included Category A and B, Sukhman, Jujhar, and Angad took the top spots. The finest Category B contender, Anshul, ensured the sixth position in the overall ratings.

In the Boys Category C competition, Chaitanya Pandey occurred as the winner, portraying his superiority with a considerable seven-shot lead over Jaibir Singh Kang. Chaitanya registered scores of 73, 74, and 70. Aditya Tewari hooked the third standing in Category C, registering scores of 81, 74, and 74.

Incredibly, Jaibir and Aditya, who had ended fourth and fifth the last week at IGU Haryana India Junior Boys Championship, mounted onto the podium this week, depicting their phenomenal advancement and decisiveness.