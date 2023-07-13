Sumit Antil shatters World Record, clinches Gold in F64 Javelin Throw

Sumit Antil, the Indian Paralympic gold medalist, has set a new world record in the Men's javelin throw F64 category at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris. He also secured a gold medal for his remarkable performance.

With an outstanding throw of 70.83m, he surpassed his own previous world record of 68.55m, achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Earlier this year, Sumit Antil achieved a historic milestone at the Tokyo Paralympics. He shattered the world record on three separate occasions in the Men's javelin throw F64 category, earning India its second gold medal at the Games. Now, at the Para World Championships, he has outdone himself.

Sumit Antil's remarkable achievements go beyond his current world record. In the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships held last year, he surpassed his own throw of 70.17m, further demonstrating his exceptional talent and dedication. He has redefined what is possible, proving that with resilience and perseverance, incredible heights can be reached.

Antil's success highlights the immense potential of Indian para-athletes and the growing recognition they are receiving on the global stage. His outstanding performance not only brings glory to his country but also inspires a new generation of athletes to dream big and overcome any obstacles they may face.

Indian athletes secure Paralympic berths

The 2023 World Para Athletics Championships paved the way for athletes to secure qualification for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Praveen Kumar secured a bronze medal in the Men's high jump T64 event, while Nishad Kumar earned a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 final.

Their outstanding performances resulted in two Paralympic quotas for India. Yogesh Kathuniya, a Paralympic silver medalist, secured a Paralympic quota in the discus throw, becoming the third Indian to do so.

Sumit Antil, the world record-breaking javelin thrower, also earned a Paralympic quota, making him the fourth Indian to qualify for the 2024 Games.

Their Paralympic qualification inspires aspiring para-athletes, demonstrating the power of passion, perseverance, and opportunity in achieving greatness.

