Sumit Nagal beats Daniel Rincon to enter Tampere Open final

Sumit Nagal has entered the final of the Tampere Open after defeating Daniel Rincon in the semi-final on Saturday. The Indian tennis star, who is seeded seventh, came back after dropping the first set to win the match.

Nagal lost the first set 6-4 before taking the next two 6-3, 6-2 to seal the match. He will face Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in the final of the event.

Nagal dropped just five games to defeat Jiří Veselý 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 32. However, in the Round of 16, Nagal had to fight hard against Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva of Brazil.

The 25-year-old won the first set but lost the next one in the tie-breaker. The final set was also a thrilling encounter, which Sumit Nagal won by 7-6. In the quarter-final, Nagal met Aziz Dougaz of Tunisia. The Indian pro won the game 6-3, 6-3 and moved to the semi-final, where he defeated Daniel Rincon.

Notably, this is Nagal's second appearance in the final of a Challenger event in 2023. He won the Rome Challenger title in April by defeating Jesper De Jong in straight sets.

Sumit Nagal enters Top 200 in live rankings

After winning the semi-final match against Daniel Rincon, Sumit Nagal has moved inside the Top 200 in the live rankings. The Indian tennis star is currently ranked 191 and will move a few places if he wins the final. If he defeats Aziz Dougaz in the final, he is expected to breach the 175-mark in the live rankings.

He will also become just the second Indian after Jaidip Mukherjee to win a singles title in Finland. Jaidip Mukherjee defeated Allen Fox of the USA in 1966 at Finland Championships.

The finals of the ATP Tampere Challenger Open will take place on Sunday. The match will be live-streamed on the 23rd of July at 1:30 PM IST. The live streaming is available on the ATP Challenger Website.