Sumit Nagal conquers Tampere Open, wins fourth ATP Challenger Title in 2023

Sumit Nagal's meteoric rise continued, as he clinched the Tampere Open title with a straight-sets victory against Dalibor Svrcina. Nagal's 6-4, 7-5 triumph not only marked his second crown this year but also secured his fourth ATP Challenger title in just five outings.

He faced an early setback, losing his first serve game, allowing Svrcina to surge ahead with a commanding 3-0 lead. The pressure mounted as Svrcina extended the lead to 4-1, putting Nagal on the back foot.

However, showing incredible composure, the Indian tennis star regrouped and launched a spectacular comeback, breaking Svrcina's serve on three consecutive occasions. This impressive display from the baseline allowed Nagal to claw his way back into the match and eventually claim the first set 6-4.

Having found his rhythm and momentum, Nagal carried his positive energy into the second set. Breaking Svrcina early, he raced to a 4-1 lead, signalling his determination to secure the title. Yet Svrcina refused to go down without a fight.

However, Nagal remained unyielding, refusing to let the match slip from his grasp. With nerves of steel, he reasserted his dominance, breaking Svrcina once again to take a 5-3 lead.

Svrcina, however, wasn't willing to surrender easily, engaging in a fierce exchange of shots during Nagal's serve and breaking back to keep his hopes alive, even contemplating a decider.

Nevertheless, the day belonged to Sumit Nagal. At 5-5, he summoned his best form and once more, broke Svrcina, forging ahead 6-5. With the championship within reach, Sumit Nagal showed incredible resilience during a tense final game. Svrcina fought back fiercely, saving three match points with last-gasp power-hitting.

Finally, on the fourth match point, Sumit Nagal sealed the victory, ending the gripping contest after an hour and 44 minutes of intense play.

Sumit Nagal makes history: First Indian to win Challenger Title on European claycourts

In 2023, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal faced a challenging start to the season, with early exits in the Maharashtra Open, Nonthaburi Challenger, and the 2023 BW Open.

However, his determination paid off at the Garden Open in Rome, where he qualified for the main draw and went on an impressive winning streak. Nagal defeated formidable opponents, including the 4th seed Francesco Maestrelli, to reach his first Challenger final in four years.

In a gripping showdown, he emerged victorious against Jesper de Jong in straight sets, securing the title and becoming the first Indian player to win a Challenger title on European clay. This remarkable feat propelled Nagal back into the top 260 rankings, marking an inspiring comeback in his tennis journey.