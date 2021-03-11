"Delhi will bid for 2048 Summer Olympics"- Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Tuesday that the city will bid for the 2048 Summer Olympics. Arvind Kejriwal made the revelation during the post-budget press conference.

"Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympic games. We will create whatever infrastructure and other facilities are required for it," Kejriwal said.

During the budget presentation, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia opened up on their desire to host the 2048 Summer Olympics in Delhi. The Delhi government plans to develop the city's infrastructure accordingly.

“There is another big dream related to sports which I am placing before this house… It is a dream to organize the Olympic Games in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

“The 32nd Olympic Games are to be held in Tokyo. The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048,” he added.

There are still 27 years left for the 39th Summer Olympics in 2048. But it only seems logical that the announcement has been made well in advance since venues for the two Summer Olympics following the Tokyo Games have already been confirmed.

While Paris will host the 2024 Olympics, Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 Summer Games.

Hosting Olympics 2048 in Delhi is a big dream, and we know - if our dream doesn't seem impossible to many, then it's not a 'big dream'.



The path from this big dream to success does exist.... https://t.co/zptsdfy00k — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 9, 2021

It will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy CM Sisodia further highlighted the reasons behind bidding for the 2048 Summer Olympics:

"This may seem far away, but we have to bid for it 10 years before 2048. And before that, it will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure, create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring medals in sports competitions leading to Olympics 2048," he said.

Indian athletes have been doing great at the international level, and having India host the Summer Olympics will serve as a great motivation.

Summer Olympic Flame 2020

The capital of India, Delhi, has developed its sports infrastructure facilities over the years. In 2010, Delhi hosted its first Commonwealth Games. Delhi has also hosted the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982 previously.

Hosting Summer Olympics will be a big opportunity for the country and its capital.