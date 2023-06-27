Teenagers Kasha and Noa make history; set a new junior record in the World Powerlifting Championship

Indian teenagers Kasha Nia Sachdev and Noa Sara Eappen created history by dominating the World Powerlifting Championship in Kyrgyzstan. The young duo won gold medals and created new world records in the prestigious tournament, which ran from June 21-25.

The duo participated in 'Full Powerlifting'. This includes three categories - Squat, Bench, and Deadlift. Also, in the Single events, which include Deadlift and Benchpress categories.

The 15-year-old Kasha Kasha, who is trained by her father Nicholai Sachdev, created records in the Under 75kg category for Teen 1. She had a total lift of 198.5kgs in the Full powerlifting event. Kasha lifted 80kgs in Squat, 33.5 Kgs in Benchpress, and 85kgs in Deadlift.

In the singles event, which comprises Deadlift and Benchpress, she had a total lift of 119 kg. She had 85 kgs in Deadlift while she lifted 34 kgs in Benchpress.

Notably, the youngster went through two major operations on her knock-knees when she was eight and had to take the treatment for more than a year. After struggling with health, her father took her to the gym to get back in shape. Since then, the gym has helped her get through broken arms and twisted ankles.

Noa Sara Eappen sets world record in under 60 kg

Noa Sara Eappen created a world record in Teen 1, Under 60 kg for Women, lifting a total of 210 kg in the full powerlifting event. She lifted 70 kg in Squat, 41.5 kg in Benchpress, and 98.5 kg in Deadlift. In the singles event, she lifted 100 kgs in Deadlift and 42.5 kg in Benchpress.

Interestingly, the teenager began to practice weightlifting only last year and took up the sport during COVID-19 to stay fit. Noa Sara Eappen was told that she was short for her age, therefore, her family would allow her to train in the gym. Noa calls her mother her inspiration to train this hard.

At the gym, Noa met how hard Kasha trains. She was inspired to take up the sport seriously after watching Kasha and her father.

